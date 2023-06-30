Fedez-Luis Sal, flop podcast: Muschio Selvaggio is worth less than 40 thousand euros

Luis Sal and Fedez in Wild Muscio

Muschio Selvaggio, capital increase for the podcast company but Fedez has not paid out a euro. Here because

They are not even worth 40 thousand euros put together the two business podcasts that Federico Leonardo Lucia (aka “Fedez”) and the youtuber louis salt have recently bestowed on their Wild Moss srl, which has just increased its capital. In recent days, however, there has been much talk of a alleged quarrel between Fedez himself and Sal: the second said he felt “marginalized” by the first while the husband of Clare Ferragni he admitted to being “self-centered”. But, words aside, the papers of the company deeds tell that the two get along in love and get along.

