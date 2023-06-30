Home » Fedez-Luis Sal, flop podcast: Muschio Selvaggio is worth less than 40 thousand euros
Business

Fedez-Luis Sal, flop podcast: Muschio Selvaggio is worth less than 40 thousand euros

by admin
Fedez-Luis Sal, flop podcast: Muschio Selvaggio is worth less than 40 thousand euros

Luis Sal and Fedez in Wild Muscio

Muschio Selvaggio, capital increase for the podcast company but Fedez has not paid out a euro. Here because

They are not even worth 40 thousand euros put together the two business podcasts that Federico Leonardo Lucia (aka “Fedez”) and the youtuber louis salt have recently bestowed on their Wild Moss srl, which has just increased its capital. In recent days, however, there has been much talk of a alleged quarrel between Fedez himself and Sal: the second said he felt “marginalized” by the first while the husband of Clare Ferragni he admitted to being “self-centered”. But, words aside, the papers of the company deeds tell that the two get along in love and get along.

READ ALSO: Luis Sal against Fedez but the youtuber will take his revenge. Is written

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Wuliangye was rated by Essence Securities with a buy rating. Recently, it has been concerned by 3 brokerage research reports. The average price rose by 28.63%.

You may also like

Five mistakes every company should avoid when working...

Cassa Edile province of Bari wind in the...

The RMB exchange rate fell below 7.25! Analyst:...

Up to 17 billion euros: Aldi, Lidl and...

Volkswagen: Gernot Döllner now CEO of Audi

Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of...

Funny video: Fiat boss announces production stop for...

Fininvest, ok shareholders’ meeting with 100 million dividend....

Population is growing, economy is shrinking: Germany’s crisis

Resolution 15 of 06/21/2023 – Replacement of member...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy