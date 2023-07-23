Home » Ferilli has a private street sweeper. “If even the vippone has the rubbish”
Business

Ferilli has a private street sweeper. “If even the vippone has the rubbish”

by admin
Ferilli has a private street sweeper. “If even the vippone has the rubbish”

You become a private street sweeper because “if I get close to the bins I risk my life” and the life of the vippone is not the life of the ordinary citizen

Roma is full of garbage.

Everywhere there are heaps of foul-smelling rubbish that look like a metropolitan Everest.

It is unfortunately not new. Since the landfill closed Malagrotta the Roman municipalized company, the Ama proved to be absolutely inadequate to manage the situation.

Citizens of Capital they have seen many in thousands of years of rubbish and are now resigned.

The piles of waste are now the eighth hill.

But if the normal citizen suffers the vippone he rages, in the sense that he doesn’t want to be a participant in this democratic rubbish even if he’s on the left.

Those accustomed to yachts, villas and various and assorted splendors cannot share the smelly crap with others.

And so we see on social ai Vip who are indignant because they are forced to live the things that everyone experiences, despite money and power. Because rubbish is precisely “democratic” and affects everyone equally.

And then what does it do to you Sabrina Ferilli located in that of Prati, a very good district of the capital bordering on the legendary delle Vittorie where Rai is based?

He becomes a private street sweeper because “if I get close to the dumpsters I risk my life” and the life of the vippone is not the life of the common citizen.

So on Instagram Sabrina posts a photo with a black friend of hers who – she lets us know – is a “volunteer street cleaner” who cleans up via Cola Di Rienzo, the main street of the Umbertine neighborhood where she lives.

See also  Berlusconi legacy, the key role of the faithful Galliani: Monza and politics

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

This is how the 49-euro ticket affects traffic

Fashion, Barbie arrives in theaters: the “crazy” race...

Hunt for human data – competition for “real”...

20 Iconic Cars That Made History: From the...

PodcastEconomic paradigm shift – economic freedom

Meloni, the honeymoon with voters in a waning...

“IT budgets have decoupled from economic growth”

US GDP, quarterly results and the decisions of...

Generation Z would like to work in an...

Usa, is Meloni’s trip a risk, Vince Trump?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy