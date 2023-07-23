Ferilli has a private street sweeper. “If even the vippone has the rubbish”

You become a private street sweeper because “if I get close to the bins I risk my life” and the life of the vippone is not the life of the ordinary citizen

Roma is full of garbage.

Everywhere there are heaps of foul-smelling rubbish that look like a metropolitan Everest.

It is unfortunately not new. Since the landfill closed Malagrotta the Roman municipalized company, the Ama proved to be absolutely inadequate to manage the situation.

Citizens of Capital they have seen many in thousands of years of rubbish and are now resigned.

The piles of waste are now the eighth hill.

But if the normal citizen suffers the vippone he rages, in the sense that he doesn’t want to be a participant in this democratic rubbish even if he’s on the left.

Those accustomed to yachts, villas and various and assorted splendors cannot share the smelly crap with others.

And so we see on social ai Vip who are indignant because they are forced to live the things that everyone experiences, despite money and power. Because rubbish is precisely “democratic” and affects everyone equally.

And then what does it do to you Sabrina Ferilli located in that of Prati, a very good district of the capital bordering on the legendary delle Vittorie where Rai is based?

He becomes a private street sweeper because “if I get close to the dumpsters I risk my life” and the life of the vippone is not the life of the common citizen.

So on Instagram Sabrina posts a photo with a black friend of hers who – she lets us know – is a “volunteer street cleaner” who cleans up via Cola Di Rienzo, the main street of the Umbertine neighborhood where she lives.

