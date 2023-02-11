Chiara Ferragni’s earnings after Sanremo

From the Italian song festival, let’s remember it right away, you won’t put a euro in your pocket. Or rather, the 100,000 euro cachet that the social media blonde will receive from Rai (the figure has never been officially confirmed) he will donate them to the Roman association on the side of DiRe women. Just as aimed at women was the message that Chiara Ferragni, the highest paid influencer in Italy, wanted to make vibrate from the Sanremo stage, with her half-naked body, wrapped up in a Dior dress, made specifically for her shapes .

It’s not new, to tell the truth, the girl, born in Cremona in 1987, to put on panties and bra on the web. A way to be talked about, of course, and to seduce the his large audience, which is close to 29 million followers on Instagram alone. But also a great commercial for the brands she wears from time to time, willing to pay even 80,000 euros for one of her posts.

Investment funds for Ferragni

And who knows if, once Sanremo is over, Ferragni, after having conquered the viewers of the circus of music, will also be able to conquer investment funds, with which he has been in negotiations for some time to resurrect her Fenice, one of her related companies (she has 32.5%), which closed 2021 with 3.4 million losses. Among the funds interested in entering this business with her, which has become less and less ethereal from social media, is Avm Gestioni. There was talk of the possibility of selling up to 66% of the company, while preserving its governance.

We will see. Meanwhile, Ferragni has prepared the way for a possible sale with a much more than prudent assessment of the rights to exploit the trademark, which takes its name and which belongs to the Fenice precisely. Appraised for just 4.7 million. A figure that is light years away from what they had been estimated five years ago, or 36.2 million. And which would guarantee the influencer to collect, therefore, in the eventuality, a rich capital gain.

Ferragni’s heritage

Earnings that will all enrich the assets of Ferragni, or of Chiara Maestà, as they renamed her in the backstage of the Ariston. Last year his fortune was estimated at 40 million. A stratospheric growth since 2016, when Forbes had included her in the list of the thirty most influential under 30 in the world, with a net worth of around 8 million dollars. Money, today as then, mainly represented by the value of its companies. There Tbs Crew mainly, of which he is the majority shareholder and which acts as a talent agency. There Sisterhood, who deals with marketing and image rights. And finally the Fenice, looking for partners.