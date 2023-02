Under rubble for 122 hours, “Is there still the world?”

“Is there still the world?” asked Menekse Tabak, 70, as she was rescued after 122 hours under rubble in the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake. The website of the Turkish state broadcaster Trt Haber published the video of the woman’s rescue to applause and cries of praise to God. “There is the world and there is you, aunt, come”, the rescuers replied