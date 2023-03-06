We have already focused, in previous articles, on the fact that in order to lower cholesterol levels in the blood, in addition to a correct, healthy and balanced diet, nature comes to meet us with herbs to be used to prepare an excellent and tasty herbal tea. Let’s see together what they are. Specifically, the herbal tea that helps lower cholesterol and triglycerides is based on artichokeburdock, chicory, dandelion and also milk thistle.

This particular type of herbal tea can be prepared at any time of the year, precisely because the ingredients in dried form can be found practically in every season. Let’s not forget that the blood values ​​of cholesterol must be kept under control as an excess can be deposited within the cells. arteriesgoing to form the so-called atherosclerotic plaqueswhich do nothing but increase the incidence of serious cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack or stroke.

However, high cholesterol levels can also be genetically determined, but there are several external causes that lead to an increase in cholesterol levels. cholesterol among which we find, for example, an excessive consumption of foods rich in cholesterol and saturated fats, such as cheese and cured meats, but factors that have an important impact are also cigarette smoking, lack of physical activity, the use of some drugs and the presence of pathologies such as hypothyroidism.

The use of this herbal tea is useful in case of hypercholesterolemia, specifically it acts by reducing the levels of triglycerides in the blood, or it can also be used after a period of excesses, such as the Christmas or Easter holidays, to help reduce excess cholesterol, obviously also combining it with a healthy diet, rich in vegetables, legumes and Whole grains. Furthermore, we must point out that the artichoke and chicory are purifying and stimulate digestion, the burdock also performs the purifying function and allows you to detoxify from waste and toxins.

Dandelion is very diuretic and stimulates the liver, while lastly milk thistle helps liver regeneration and protects the liver. This recipe contains only vegetable ingredients and for this reason, it can be consumed by subjects who follow a vegan and vegetarian diet. Finally, it contains absolutely no traces of gluten and lactose, so even celiacs and those intolerant to gluten can consume it. lactose. In short, it is the perfect herbal tea for lowering cholesterol, it can be prepared in any season and is also excellent for purifying the liver.