Ferrari and Enel X together for the installation of a 1 MWp photovoltaic system for the community

The Ferrari Energy Community is born, the first industrial type ever promoted and supported in Italy by a company for the benefit of its local area. The Maranello-based company, controlled by the Agnelli family’s Exor, has signed an agreement with Enel X to build a photovoltaic plant to serve a Rec (Renewable Energy Community) in the Municipalities of Fiorano Modenese and Maranello. The project envisages the installation by December of a photovoltaic system of approximately 1 MWp, on a 10,000 m2 plot of land owned by the group, adjacent to the Fiorano circuit and currently unused. Anyone residing in Fiorano and Maranello, public or private, can take part in the Rec promoted by Ferrari: citizens, institutions, commercial activities and factories. Everyone will be able to use the energy generated by the new plant and will also be able to play the role of producer of renewable energy. By installing or connecting additional photovoltaic systems, for example on the roofs of public buildings or homes, it will be possible to maximize the benefits for the community and the territory.

The Renewable Energy Community, which will be powered by Enel X’s renewable energy production solutions using single-axis trackers and very high-performance double-sided photovoltaic panels, will have a significant environmental and socio-economic impact. From an environmental point of view, the sharing of renewable energy at zero kilometer reduces CO2 emissions and avoids wasting energy in the distribution phase. In particular, the new Fiorano plant (made up of 1,818 bifacial photovoltaic panels of 550 W each) will generate an average annual production of 1,500 MWh for 20 years, avoiding approximately 450 tons of CO2 emissions per year. Economically and socially, the energy community will enable its members to make tangible savings on their energy bills.

«Sustainability is a priority for us. We certainly want to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, but we do not hide the ambition to inspire a wider change – explains the CEO of Ferrari, Benedetto Vigna – The Ferrari Energy Community is a concrete testimony of the possible synergy between a industry and the community in which it operates is a model that can bring important benefits to the Italian energy system. Thanks to its scalability and replicability, it can accelerate the decarbonisation process, while reducing the cost of energy for citizens and businesses”.

The Renewable Energy Community, they explain to the Casa del Cavallino, is another project promoted and developed by Ferrari in line with a sustainability strategy based on a scientific approach and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. For example, in 2022 the company installed a 1 MW fuel cell system and a 450 kWp photovoltaic system at the Maranello site, to which panels will be added for a further 2 MW in 2023.

But the initiatives don’t stop there. Ferrari has also adopted numerous innovations promoted by the employees themselves for a more efficient use of energy and materials during the production process. Over the course of 2022, the various initiatives implemented within the plants have led to a reduction of approximately 5% in energy consumption for each vehicle produced.