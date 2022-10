Today Ferrari announced that it had purchased treasury shares for a total value of 13,050,159.34 euros. The transaction in question is part of the first initial tranche of 150 million euros as part of the multi-year buy-back program (presented at the last Capital Markets Day) of approximately 2 billion euros to be extinguished by 2026.

As of 25 October the company held no. 11,721,944 ordinary treasury shares, equal to 4.56% of the total issued share capital.