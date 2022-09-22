Listen to the audio version of the article

Ferretti group, specialized in the construction of luxury boats with seven controlled brands (Ferretti yachts, Wally, Riva, Pershing, Itama, Crn and Custom line), will continue to use Rolls-Royce engines and MTU propulsion systems to power its yacht.

The two companies have, in fact, extended their framework collaboration agreement until the end of 2027. This was communicated, in a joint note, by the two companies, which clarify that “for several years, Rolls’ MTU engines and propulsion systems have Royce are adopted by the Ferretti Group, particularly in the larger models ».

The five-year duration is fundamental for prices

“The renewal of this framework agreement by Ferretti – says Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems – is a huge vote of confidence in us and in our MTU products, in a difficult market and in a technological environment. demanding”.

Alberto Galassi, CEO of Ferretti group, for his part, explains that he is «extremely happy to announce the renewal of the agreement with Rolls-Royce for MTU components and solutions. The five-year duration is fundamental, because it offers the guarantee of supplies that are always available and prices protected from market fluctuations. This agreement also further increases the efficiency of our supply chain ».

In 2024, Ferretti’s hybrid-powered yacht

Denise Kurtulus, vice president of Global Marine at Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems division, adds: “By working together, we will also address the climate and environmental challenges that lie ahead. In the near future, the internal combustion engine will be the preferred power source for applications, including yachts, which require maximum performance from a compact power package, and will play an important role in the transition to a sustainable world of navigation. “