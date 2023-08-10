Fewer and fewer pigs – meat production in Germany is falling again

Meat production in German slaughterhouses continued to decline in the first half of the year. The total amount fell by 5.9 percent to 3.3 million tons compared to the same period last year, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Wednesday. A total of 23.6 million pigs, cattle, sheep, goats and horses and 343.9 million chickens, turkeys and ducks were slaughtered.

While the quantities of beef and poultry meat remained almost unchanged, significantly fewer pigs were killed. 21.6 million animals slaughtered were 2.2 million fewer than a year earlier. The amount of pork produced fell by 9.4 percent to 2.1 million tons. One reason is the declining pig stocks among German farmers, as explained by the statistical office. With a share of 62 percent, however, pork remains by far the most important type of meat, ahead of poultry (23.2 percent) and beef (14.5 percent).

At the same time, the number of imported pigs in German slaughterhouses increased by almost 20 percent. With 741,300 animals, however, imports accounted for only 3.4 percent – after 2.6 percent in the first half of 2022.

