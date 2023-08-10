Successful trial operation: Mini roundabout in Braunau remains

The intersection of Raitfeldstraße and Erlachweg is heavily frequented – pedestrians, cyclists and motorists are on the move there. So that everyone can pass the intersection more safely, a mini roundabout was installed – in addition to the already established roundabout a few meters further at the junction of Raitfeldstraße and Simbacher Landesstraße, the OÖNachrichten reported.

The week-long trial operation was analyzed. The results show that road safety has improved, the municipality said in a broadcast. Therefore, the mini-roundabout is now to be structurally implemented for permanent operation.

construction works and closures

Construction began earlier this week and is expected to last until mid-October. The intersection of Raitfeldstraße and Erlachweg is closed from all directions for this period.

This means that no through traffic is possible from or to the existing roundabout on the L502 Simbacher Straße. The Billa Plus branch can only be reached from Konrad-Meindl-Straße, a provisional access and exit will be set up for this purpose.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

