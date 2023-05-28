Fewer electric cars: CO₂ emissions have increased for new registrations

The motor vehicles newly registered in Germany so far this year emit on average significantly more climate-damaging carbon dioxide than the annual average of last year. The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) gives the average value for passenger cars for the period from January to April 2023 as 123.2 grams per kilometer – the annual average for 2022 was only 109.6 g/km CO₂.

No government funding, poor availability, high prices

The main reason for this can also be found in the KBA statistics: the proportion of purely electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles has fallen significantly since the beginning of the year. In the case of the latter, the reason should be the Discontinuation of direct government funding be. While these two groups still accounted for around 30 percent of new registrations in 2022, from January to April it was only around 20 percent. Although the demand for e-cars initially collapsed at the beginning of the year, a certain recovery can also be seen in the course of this year: Electric cars are now in somewhat greater demand again than in January, even though subsidies are reduced, waiting times are long and cheap models are the exception.

Because electric cars do not emit any CO₂ locally and plug-in hybrids emit much less CO₂ than pure combustion engines, at least according to the official figures, they lower the overall average. In 2022, the values ​​for pure combustion engines were 150.5 grams per kilometer for petrol engines and even 168 grams for diesels.

The KBA statistics also show which brands have the highest average CO₂ emissions per kilometer for new registrations from January to April. Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce are leaders in passenger cars with well over 300 grams/km – albeit with very low numbers of new registrations. Among the larger brands with at least 10,000 newly registered cars since the beginning of the year, Porsche has the highest value at 208.2 grams. The three major German manufacturers are close together and also above average: According to the KBA, Mercedes has an average value of 136.4 grams/km, Audi 135.5 grams/km and BMW 133.7 grams/km. VW comes to 129.8 grams / km, Opel to 114.5 grams / km.



