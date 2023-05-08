Fi, Berlusconi reorganizes the party. The keys to the “Marta Fascina group”

Fi, Berlusconi changes everything: the four Fascina loyalists take the helm

Silvio Berlusconi he returned to public speaking after a month of hospital. The leader of Come on Italy he chose the party convention in Milan to send a message to his followers: we need to reorganize now that Forza Italia has once again become central to the political scene and in the balance of the centre-right. Berlusconi is still at the top of the force pyramid. Then there’s Antonio Tajani and Martha fascinatesthe centrality of the government delegation and the confirmation that i dossier more delicate, such as those on by name– reads the Corriere della Sera – remain the terrain of Gianni Letta. But underneath all this, in a complicated task of hingefigure a kind of poker d’assi, four characters who grew up on bread and politics. It’s about “partisans” by vocation, skilled in organization, who delight more in weaving the canvas of militancy with the territories than in organizing campaign sui social network.

Besides Alexander kindcoordinator of Forza Italia in Lombardy– continues the Corriere – Stefano is part of the group Benigncoordinator of Forza Italia Giovani, Tullio FerranteUndersecretary for Transport, and Alessandro Blink. The first three, all under forty, have been cataloged in the past months as the “Marta Fascina group“; the fourth, older than about ten years, is tied to the train Tajani-Barelli. The key, on which the president Berlusconi he insisted, it is the reorganization of the party. “President, we have the best driver in the world. But if the best driver doesn’t have a car up to par, how can we do it?”. Thus the Fascina group convinced Silvio.

