Fi, Cattaneo like Fini: “What are you doing, are you kicking me out?”. The storm breaks out in the chat

Fi, Cattaneo increasingly marginalized, blurts out: “It’s not acceptable”

Hard vent of Alexander Cattaneo in the chat of the MPs of Come on Italy. The text sent by the former group leader against the new Lombard coordinator Alessandro kind echoes the tones of the famous “What are you doing, are you kicking me out?” addressed by Gianfranco Finish to Silvio Berlusconiduring the national leadership of the PDL in April 2010, which celebrated their break on live tv. “I recently learned that the regional coordinator Sorte has decided to nominate new commissioners Lombards including Pavia”, writes Cattaneo, who was commissioner in Pavia. “Yet another unshared choicebut not even discussed five minutes over a coffee, yet another choice dictated only by personal reasons“, laments.

“AND unacceptable that in the middle of a difficult moment for our party we proceed like this. You will to hunt people? I know, say it clearly!”, asks the former group leader in the Chamber, now deputy coordinator and head of territorial organization of FI. “So I see myself forced – continues Cattaneo – a refer Mr Sorte al board of judges to evaluate the expected start disciplinary procedure by reason of serious violations orders”. Sorte is part of the new chain of command in Berlusconi’s party, with Ferrante e Benign.

