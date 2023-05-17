The CEO of OpenAi backtracks: “Artificial intelligence must be brought under control like nuclear weapons”

30
NEW YORK – Artificial intelligence is a “tool” and “not a creature”, but it must be kept at bay, limited by law, controlled by an international agency that sets rules for everyone, as was done with nuclear weapons. Because it could change everyone’s life, and turn it upside down, as well as break into the 2024 presidential election with a shower of fake information and poison the electoral campaign.
