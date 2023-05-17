Asics Emea, revenue increases by 30.2% in the first quarter of 2023 – Sport Marketing News

ASICS EMEA today releases its Q1 2023 financial results, with revenues up 30.2% (excluding Onitsula Tiger) over the same period a year earlier, while posting an operating profit margin of 15%.

During Q1 2023, ASICS EMEA recorded significant growth across all product categories, from Running and Tennis, to indoor sports and the SportStyle segment. The wholesale channels recorded a growth of 34.4% compared to the previous year, with significant increases in Italy (57%), Benelux (45.2%), France (69.5%), Germany (39, 2%), Iberia (55.5%), Sweden (55.1%) and the United Kingdom (15.6%). ASICS EMEA also achieved a 31.9% increase for e-commerce compared to last year.

Carsten UnbehaunChief Executive Officer di ASICS EMEA: “This has been an incredibly successful financial quarter for ASICS EMEA. We recorded growth in all categories with record revenues. As always we remain committed to our partners and I take this opportunity to thank them for their continued support.

Looking ahead, despite challenging market circumstances, we remain confident. We continue to drive innovation while receiving tremendous feedback from consumers, experts and athletes. Our brand is strong and we see more and more people choosing ASICS to achieve a Anima Sana In Corpore Sano.”