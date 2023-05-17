Indigenous people of Chocó declare a humanitarian and territorial emergency

They denounce and request urgent action from the national government, control entities and international organizations

The indigenous organizations that make up the Permanent Roundtable for Dialogue and Coordination of the Indigenous Peoples of Chocó (Asorewa, Fedeorewa, Crich, Woundeko, Asovpich, Avwounq, Atich and the Katío people) together with the Councils for the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Human Rights and Peace, Women, Family and Generation, Own and Intercultural Education, Traditional Medicine and Western Health and the Coordination of Youth of the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia – Onic and the Human Rights Commission of Indigenous Peoples WE DENOUNCE the humanitarian and territorial crisis for the one that the Indigenous Peoples of Chocó are currently going through, six years after the signing of the ethnic chapter of the peace accords.

According to the Onic’s Observatory for the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Chocó is the Colombian department with the highest number of indigenous victims of human rights violations and violations of International Humanitarian Law, IHL, since the signing of the peace agreements, with approximately 54,899 of these for violations such as confinements, homicides, attacks, forced displacements, threats, territorial affectations and forced recruitment, of which 32,775 have been perpetrated by the ELN.

In the last five years, the humanitarian and territorial emergency of the indigenous people of Chocó also claimed the lives of more than 250 indigenous youth and children who took their own lives and one hundred who have tried, in a context of armed violence, forced presence of actors outside their territories, state abandonment and lack of opportunities.