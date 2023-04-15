Home » FI, Tajani to Affari: “Everyone with Berlusconi. There are no aspiring leaders”
FI, Tajani to Affari: "Everyone with Berlusconi. There are no aspiring leaders"

FI, Tajani to Affari: “Everyone with Berlusconi. There are no aspiring leaders”

Tajani: “In Forza Italia there are no currents”

Silvio Berlusconi is the leader of Forza Italia“. With these words the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani answers the question of Affaritaliani.it if the former prime minister, still hospitalized in San Raffaele, will continue to lead the party.

When asked about any splits or divisions in Forza Italia, the owner of the Farnesina replies dryly and decisively: “There are no currents in Forza Italia, nor would-be leaders. We all recognize ourselves in Silvio Berlusconi’s guide. We are all committed to the success of the May 5/6 event in Milan”.

Could you have a dialogue with Matteo Renzi now that he has broken up with Carlo Calenda? “The end of the so-called Third Pole and the leftward shift of the Democratic Party open up great space for Forza Italia. There will be no surprises” concludes Tajani.

