A gas cylinder explodes, destroyed house. People under the rubble

Montecarlo (Lucca), 15 April 2023 – Un a boat very strong then the house destroyed. Fear this morning, April 15, around 11.30 in via Traversa Marginone, in the municipality of Montecarlo (Lucca) due to the explosion of a gas bottle in a dwelling.

The house is half destroyed by the sudden explosion. Four injured people were rescued: a woman with a suspected wrist fracture and her two children (only bruises or grazes) aged 9 and 12, plus a fourth person with chest trauma. They were all transported to the emergency room of the Lucca hospital. At least two people would still be imprisoned in the rubble.

The scene of the explosion

Downstairs, according to what I learned from the first informationa couple should live instead but at the moment there are no details about it.

The traffic policemen, firefighters and 118 intervened: vehicles from Porcari, then Misericordia S. Gemma, self-medication from nearby Pescia, the Pegaso, the ambulance of the Misericordia of Lucca and that of the Green Cross of Porcari with doctor.

The destroyed house

For the firefighters, the teams of the Lucca command intervened with two fire engines and a crane, as well to staff Use, which deals with the search for people under the rubble, from Pisa and Prato. With them also teams from Pistoia and Pescia and the dog lovers of the Siena command. Also present are the Carabinieri.