Fiat, goodbye to grey: only color cars

Fiat has decided to no longer produce gray cars starting from next July 4, the launch day of the new Fiat 600e.
The brand of the Stellantis group has therefore chosen to launch a new range of colors inspired by the sun, sky and land of Italy.

Space therefore for colors that recall the Italian Dolce Vita, which are already available with the Nuova 500, 500 Hybrid, Panda and Tipo models: Gelato White Blue Painted Blue, Venice Blue, Italy Blue Sicily Orange, Paprika Orange, Passion Red, Green Forest, Rose Gold and Black Cinema.

