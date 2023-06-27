Home » Udinese transfer market – La Gazza confirms: Becao will not renew
confirmed the indiscretion about the Brazilian. Rodrigo Becao will not renew his contract with Udinese: the details

After our editorial staff had anticipated it, confirmation has also arrived from one of the most important newspapers in our country. announces that the Juventus team will hardly be able to renew the contract of the central defender Rodrigo Becao. Not an easy situation, also because the decision was taken by the Brazilian himself, given that he refused any proposal to extend the contract in expiring in 2024. Yesterday, with his declarations on a Brazilian broadcast, he removed all doubts about his future and now his new destination remains to be understood. The team that most of all wants to try to secure it is Fenerbache. The negotiation is not close to closing, but there seems to be trust on both sides. In the background let’s not forget the interest of Taurus. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on Lorenzo Lucca. Closed the deal

