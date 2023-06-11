Fiat Panda and 500: undisputed queens

Modern heirs to the icons of the last century, today the Panda Hybrid is an expression of functionality and the 500s of timeless glamour: always attentive to sustainability.

Even the latest numbers confirm a great success story. According to data provided by Fiat, 14,088 Fiat 500 ices were registered between January and May 2023, an increase of 66% compared to the same period last year. This latest exploit by the Fiat 500 has led segment A, that of city cars, to grow by 6.8 percentage points compared to last year.

Also in the electric version, the New 500, not only is it first in the rankings of electric city car sales with an increase of 1.5 percentage points compared to the first five months of 2022 but, also according to the data provided by UNRAE (National Union of Foreign Motor Vehicle Representatives), it is second overall among all electric cars with a market share of 9.1%.

Two successes to which leadership is added unchallenged by the Fiat Panda, for years at the top of the sales charts in Italy. If Giorgetto Giugiaro’s Panda of the 1980s started the evolution of the utility car in a functional key, today, with the electric supply, the Panda Hybrid represents the green evolution of that concept in constant evolution and updating.

The key to this success, capable of remaining constant over time, it is based on many factors, which overall manage to withstand the inevitable pitfalls of time. No characteristic is preponderant, but every factor is decisive. We analyze them like this, without hierarchies or orders of importance. The considerations are different, between the versions with hybrid and purely electric motors: let’s analyze them separately.

