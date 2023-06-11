Politics – Weber criticizes the rejection of the asylum agreement by the Greens

.

Berlin (German news agency) – EPP boss Manfred Weber (CSU) has sharply attacked the Greens for their negative attitude towards the agreement of the EU interior ministers on asylum policy. “We cannot hold Europe together with this green ideological dogmatism,” said the CSU politician to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Sunday editions).

“We are finally on the way to a long-awaited and much-needed compromise.” The EPP would also like more, but is prepared to take responsibility for Europe and to take this important step. “The Greens obviously don’t want that.” Weber criticized that the Greens claim to be actively involved in shaping Europe, but are regularly unwilling to support compromises that have been negotiated.

“It doesn’t add up.”

