Fidanza (FdI): “In the EPP many want to give up the left”. Interview

Towards the European elections / Carlo Fidanza, Head of Delegation of the Brothers of Italy in the European Parliament and Giorgia Meloni’s strong man in international relations speaks

The regional and municipal elections in Spain and the local elections in Italy have shown a healthy centre-rightafter the electoral successes in Sweden, Finland, Bulgaria, Greece.

We return to talk with ever greater insistence of a possible Popular-Conservative agreement for 2024. Where are we at? Affaritaliani.it he asked Charles FidanzaHead of Delegation of the Brothers of Italy in the European Parliament and Giorgia Meloni’s strong man in international relations.

Fidanza, how do you assess the resignation of the Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez and the calling of early general elections on July 23?

“The local vote clearly showed that Sanchez’s social-communist government no longer had a majority among Spanish citizens. However, the early elections are not only the rightful recognition of this evidence, but also an attempt by the left to exploit a possible abstention summer and to bring out the divisions between Popolari and Vox during the electoral campaign, before the good governance of the center-right consolidates in the many conquered regions.In the end it will be the usual electoral campaign played on the “black peril”, to which I hope the they will take the bait as the Italians have not taken the bait”.

It is no mystery that FdI is hoping for a PP-Vox government. Do you think it will be the appetizer of what will happen at next year’s Europeans?

“We hope so and we work for it. June 9, 2024 will be a referendum: on the one hand the leftists of uncontrolled immigration, climate fundamentalism and cultural relativism; on the other we who defend secure borders, pragmatic environmentalism and traditional values. The more governments close to us will be elected in the coming months and the more votes we get in the European elections, the more we will bring the Meloni model to the heart of Europe”.

