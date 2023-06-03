Tunisia, Meloni still offers a bank to Saied

The tripartite meeting that took place ten days ago in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 with the director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva and with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is proof that Giorgia Meloni will lead to the president Kais Saied to underline that if there is a country today willing to provide support to Tunisia, it is Italy, authoritarian or not.