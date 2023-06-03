Home » Tunisia, Meloni still offers a bank to Saied
World

Tunisia, Meloni still offers a bank to Saied

by admin
Tunisia, Meloni still offers a bank to Saied

The tripartite meeting that took place ten days ago in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 with the director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva and with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is proof that Giorgia Meloni will lead to the president Kais Saied to underline that if there is a country today willing to provide support to Tunisia, it is Italy, authoritarian or not.

See also  Germany's new crown incidence rate hits a new high, Berlin and other states tighten epidemic prevention measures_china it news

You may also like

Impagnatiello’s messages to Giulia, killed 4 days earlier:...

“See you in September. With the heart!” |...

Urso takes home 80 US investors for the...

Rada Manojlović on plastic surgery and the advice...

Strait of Taiwan, near collision between US-China warships

The water coffee cream has very few calories...

Hasanaginica at Viminacium Fest | Magazine

How Olga Danilović was eliminated from Roland Garros...

Asp Palermo, free pediatric screening at Cep on...

Inter conquers Grande Torino, Brozovic decides

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy