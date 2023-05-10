Home » Fiera Milano: Ebitda 8.9 million in Q1, target 70-80 million in 2023
Business

by admin
Fiera Milano closed the first quarter of 2023 with revenues of 48.1 million euros, up by 24.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Ebitda amounted to 8.9 million, an improvement of 11.2 million every year. The net result amounted to €8.4 million, compared to the loss of €13.0 million recorded in the first quarter of 2022.

On the balance sheet side, the net financial debt before IFRS 161 effects shows a net financial availability at 31 March 2023 of 37.5 million, an improvement compared to the net liquidity of 29.8 million at 31 December 2022.

The Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fiera Milano, Francesco Conci, commented:

“The first months of 2023 confirm the relaunch of our activities and a now consolidated restart. We look to the future with confidence, aware that some elements of uncertainty still remain related to the macroeconomic context and international geopolitical scenarios. Despite this, Fiera Milano continues to consider 2023 as a year of development and consolidation, expecting to reach an EBITDA target of 70-80 million by the end of the year”.

