Fiera Milano: Ebitda 8.9 million in Q1, target 70-80 million in 2023

Fiera Milano closed the first quarter of 2023 with revenues of 48.1 million euros, up by 24.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Ebitda amounted to 8.9 million, an improvement of 11.2 million every year. The net result amounted to €8.4 million, compared to the loss of €13.0 million recorded in the first quarter of 2022.

On the balance sheet side, the net financial debt before IFRS 161 effects shows a net financial availability at 31 March 2023 of 37.5 million, an improvement compared to the net liquidity of 29.8 million at 31 December 2022.

The Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fiera Milano, Francesco Conci, commented: