To the pathologist Marsden Fletcher honorary degree in Padua – Medicine

(ANSA) – PADUA, MAY 10 – In the Aula Magna of Palazzo del Bo, the rector of the University of Padua Daniela Mapelli today awarded the honorary master’s degree in Medicine and Surgery to Christopher David Marsden Fletcher, full professor of Pathology at Harvard Medical School in Boston.



The honorary degree to Christopher David Marsden Fletcher was awarded on the proposal of the Department of Medicine of the University of Padua for the following reasons: “Christopher David Marsden Fletcher has long represented the absolute pinnacle of worldwide pathological anatomy. Scientist, teacher and unsurpassed mentor, has revolutionized the approach to the diagnosis of mesenchymal neoplasms, building the scientific foundations for the development of innovative therapies”.



During the ceremony Mapelli said “I like to think that Professor Fletcher’s work is ideally linked to the figures of Paduan physicians-scientists of the past who continue to inspire us even today: Andrea Vesalio, Gabriele Falloppio, Gian Battista Morgagni and Girolamo Fabrici d’ Acquapendente, to whom we owe the construction of the Anatomical Theater of the University of Padua, the first permanent anatomical theater built in the world.Beyond his undisputed scientific merits, Fletcher is a mentor of extraordinary depth, capable of training, inspiring and directing entire generations of pathologists. He has always been a teacher of superlative quality and has been the protagonist of countless training events in all parts of the world“. (HANDLE).

