Schedule of the sixth edition of LemoaKustik Fest

by admin
This Saturday, May 13, music will return to the Biscayan town of Lemoa thanks to the sixth edition of the LemoaKustik Fest. As last year, the festival will open with a performance by young musicians from the Arratia Music School. Later, you can enjoy the performances of La Navarra Olaia Inziartethe Gernikarras AudienceGartxot Unsain’s personal project, Ghouthe San Sebastian group at the border and the young singer-songwriter Maria Vaquerizo.

The concerts will begin at noon, given by the local musical group, and will last until midnight on various stages in the house of culture: the circular garden stage (Lorategia), in the back field and in the interior auditorium. Attendees will be able to enjoy craft beers and different gastronomic offers. Also, for the first time, Lemoa Kustik Fest It will have a tent to protect from the rain.

Lemoa Kustik Fest was born in 2017 with an acoustic approach and an itinerant format. The pandemic was responsible for the redefinition of the event, which moved to the slope of Lemoa, to the natural environment of the Kotxepin Kultur Etxea. Thus, it became an electric sound event for all audiences. Names like Mobydick, Margo Cilker, Ekiza, Maren, Dead Bronco, Birkit, James Room, Sara Zozaya, Eneritz Furyak, Habi and Pasadena, among others, have already gone through a festival that has featured headliners like HighLights, Izaro, Nogen, Anari or Ibil Bedi.

Lemoakustik Fest 2023
May 13 – Kotxepin Cultural Center · Lemoa

12:00 (Tent) Music School of Arratia
13:00 (Garden) Maria Vaquerizo
14:00 (Tent) at the border
19:00 (Tent) Audience
20:00 (Garden) Ghou
21:30 (Tent) Olaia Inziarte

