Milan-Inter, the magic of the San Siro stadium seen from the helicopter – Corriere TV

The stadium filling up, the Champions League ball-logo standing out in the center of the pitch

The magic of the San Siro stadium as it prepares to experience the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Milan and Inter on 10 May 2023. The stadium fills up, the fans approaching in the sunset above Milan. The Champions League logo-ball that stands out in the center of the pitch, the stadium lights that come on just before the start of the match. Here is the magic of the Milanese stadium seen from the helicopter.