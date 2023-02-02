Listen to the audio version of the article

Improving traditional approaches to urban and spatial planning and creating an open set of tools that leverage the climate transition in cities, particularly in sectors such as energy, transport, waste and the circular economy, better achieving thegoal of climate neutrality by 2050, as required by the European Union. The Climaborough European project kicked off from Italy, funded by the European research program Horizon Europe (Horizon-Miss-2021 tender) with a contribution of around 11 million euros (the total cost is 11.4 million): the project it involves 28 partners from 15 European countries.

The cities involved

The coordinator of the entire project is Even Tuscanyeight leading cities involved: Turin (Italy), Athens and Ioannina (Greece), Differdange (Luxembourg), Grenoble (France), Sofia (Bulgaria), Cascais (Portugal) and Maribor (Slovenia).

Action on reducing emissions in cities is the priority, since cities consume over 65% of energy and account for over 72% of global CO2 emissions.

The Climate Sandbox

Climaborough innovation is based on three innovative aspects and the ambition to bridge the gap between the design and implementation of urban innovations.

Il “Climate Sandbox”, aimed at facilitating, from a legal and/or administrative point of view, the dissemination of technologically and socially advanced innovative solutions capable of recapturing CO2 emissions and adapting to climate change; the “ClimHub”, which intends to promote a widespread diffusion of sustainable innovations against the climate threat, involving start-ups, solution providers and local authorities in innovative replicability methods; the “Climate Service”, which consists in the collection and transformation of climate-related data into customized products, such as projections, forecasts, trends, economic analyses, assessments and in general information useful for the development of best practices and solutions useful for society as a whole.