SHUAFAT (GERUSALEMME EAST) – In the refectory of the camp Shuafat there’s a long line of men sitting along the wall receiving visitors’ handshakes, six rows of plastic chairs, and over there in the corner is a dead video game. Today it hosts a family funeral of Khairy Alqam.

Khairy is the 21-year-old terrorist who parked in front of a synagogue six days ago, gunned down seven random people, including a 60-year-old woman and another 70-year-old woman, then got back in his car and drove for a kilometer.