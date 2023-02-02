Home World East Jerusalem: the victim grandfather and the executioner nephew, in the field where the massacre in the synagogue was born
World

East Jerusalem: the victim grandfather and the executioner nephew, in the field where the massacre in the synagogue was born

by admin
East Jerusalem: the victim grandfather and the executioner nephew, in the field where the massacre in the synagogue was born

SHUAFAT (GERUSALEMME EAST) – In the refectory of the camp Shuafat there’s a long line of men sitting along the wall receiving visitors’ handshakes, six rows of plastic chairs, and over there in the corner is a dead video game. Today it hosts a family funeral of Khairy Alqam.

Khairy is the 21-year-old terrorist who parked in front of a synagogue six days ago, gunned down seven random people, including a 60-year-old woman and another 70-year-old woman, then got back in his car and drove for a kilometer.

See also  Half verdict on Apple-Epic, the king of the iPhone and market cap burns 85 billion

You may also like

Jerusalem, vandalizes a statue of Jesus in the...

Victims in eastern DRC tell Pope about atrocities...

The Bank of England raises rates to 4%,...

General Dynamics test-fired drone-borne drone was named “Kitty...

ECB: rate hike of 50 basis points, another...

Not just St. Patrick’s Day: Ireland is now...

Israel, towards Abrahamic agreements with Sudan

The European Union meets in Kiev, government summit...

Israel: the child does not have a ticket,...

Pope: Charities sow seeds of hope in Congo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy