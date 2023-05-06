King Charles wore the glove of his grandfather, George IV: the meaning of a symbolic choice

During the solemn coronation of King Charles III, the complex ritual was fully respected, as required by the ancient tradition, even if Charles wanted to streamline everything a bit, preferring a more sober ceremony, of shorter duration and with fewer guests , compared to what happened decades ago for Queen Elizabeth. The dress code is also less sumptuous, with more modern clothing, but with garments that belonged to previous sovereigns. The new ruler also included the glove that belonged to his grandfather, King George IV, in his outfit.

The history of the glove

This choice has not only symbolized an affectionate and dutiful look at the past, at the family heritage: preferring reuse to a new glove is also a way of confirming the commitment to sustainability. The glove was made by Dents of Warminster in 1937, for the sovereign’s coronation on 12 May. The family business has been handcrafting items for the royal family for decades, not just this glove.

They also designed the glove for the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953 and, before that, that for George V in 1911. In fact, while still Prince of Wales, Charles III awarded Dents a Royal Warrant as a regular supplier of the royals . Dents products have also appeared in popular TV series such as Downton Abbey and The Queen.

George VI’s glove has been kept in the Royal Collection to this day. Dents restored and refitted it for Charles III.

Used to wield the scepter

King Charles III has put on the glove on the right hand, to hold the scepter. It is made of white leather, embellished with gold threads and decorations that recall national emblems including: the Tudor rose, thistle, clover, oak leaves, acorns. The back of the glove has a ducal crown embroidered above a coat of arms; inside is lined with satin lining. E.MIN.