Trains haywire in Rome, delays of up to 200 minutes due to an electrical failure

Ansa Trains haywire in Rome where railway traffic is greatly slowed down between Tiburtina and Settebagni due to a technical problem with the power line. The effects on railway mobility are heavy with delays of up to 200 minutes, as reported by the Rfi infomobility site. In particular, the delays concern high-speed, intercity and regional trains. Some convoys can be routed on the conventional line between Rome and Orte, while the regional ones can be subject to route limitations and cancellations.

More than 40 blocked trains Waiting times have increased as indicated by the latest update of the railway traffic situation after the problem with the power line at the Rome node, published by the infomobility site of

Trenitalia. At 14.30 they were

46 and trains high-speed and InterCity directly involved with a

travel time exceeding 60 minutes.

On the Salaria passengers walk along the tracks “We waited for the trains for more than three hours but now the situation seems to be unblocking and some trains are leaving”. So a traveler bound for Bologna at the station of

Rome Tiburtina ran into slowdowns this morning due to the electrical fault on the line. “However, we were assisted by the staff and the station attendants distributed first aid supplies. From what many tell – he adds – in some sections, in particular on the

Salaria, some passengers got off the trains and walked back to the station walking along the tracks. The security people helped them. Italo, from what they told me, at the counter offered an immediate refund of 100% of the ticket or a change of date for departure”.

Bonelli, railways in chaos, I will ask Salvini a question “No

Italian railways I’m in chaos again, right now I’m at Termini station where trains have delays of up to three hours, Italy is blocked, dozens of trains stopped with thousands of people waiting to continue their journey. By now in our country train delays and breakdowns have an unacceptable frequency, it is certainly no coincidence that Italian rail transport is in the

ranking of the 10 worst lines in Europe”. Thus in a note the co-spokesman of Green Europe and deputy of Avs

Angelo Bonelli, who tweeted the delays board at Termini. “I will submit a parliamentary question to the

Minister Salvini to find out what is happening to the Italian railway lines. Also in relation to the very serious lack of maintenance which makes the continuous weekly inconveniences that travelers have to suffer intolerable” concluded Bonelli.

