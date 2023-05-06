The message of recycling permeates boys and girls

Transforming waste into elements to play with is the task that was recently carried out in the municipality of Apía.

There, the students of the Sagrada Familia educational institution were taught the importance of recycling, through the Expojuguetes fair.

Boxes turned into mini soccer fields, cardboard that became basketball hoops; in airplanes,; rockets; in toads, was what could be seen in this event.

The purpose of the day was to instill in minors the importance of recycling for the conservation of the environment, and what better way to do it in a fun and educational way.