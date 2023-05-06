Expo Petróleo, Turismo y Gas opened its doors as a development showcase in Monagas

Until Sunday, May 7, there will be exhibitions of the productive sectors, a business conference, conferences and an artistic-cultural program.

On the night of this Friday, May 5, Maturín was the capital of the development oil industry and trade, when the “Expo Petróleo Turismo y Gas” was formally inaugurated.

The event was attended by special guests such as: Braian Vargas, Vice Minister of Tourism Projects and Works of the Ministry of Popular Power for Tourism, Ana Fuentes, mayor of the Maturín municipality; María Gabriela Villarroel, Secretary General of Public Management of the Monagas Governorate, Dalila Rosillo, mayoress of the Caripe municipality, Rosy Salazar, Sole Tourism Authority, accompanied by the president of the South American Chamber of Commerce (Camesura), Julio Oliveros, producer of the business meeting.

The city is honored with the visit of a corps of diplomats headed by Mohammad Abdelwahab, from the Egyptian embassy, ​​Wael Deirki, minister plenipotentiary from the Syrian embassy, ​​Dao Van Khiem and Ngo Van Chi, representatives from the embassy of Vietnam and Nawras Nasr El Nimer from Kuwait.

The management of Petróleos de Venezuela was also present with the authorities: Galanda Morfes, executive director of Eastern Production, Dany Marín, deputy director of Eastern Production, Edwar Carabalí, deputy deputy director of Eastern Production (PDVSA).

The main protagonists of this expo are the businessmen, entrepreneurs and institutions of the Bolivarian Government, who meet to show the development of the oil industry, in addition to the advances of technologically advanced companies, and the branch of tourism service providers, sectors that stimulate the economy.

The “Expo Petróleo Turismo y Gas” will be open to the public until Sunday, May 7, at the facilities of the Hotel San Miguel, Golf & Club.

The mayoress of Maturín Ana Fuentes toured the exhibition.

The Vice Minister of Tourism, Braian Vargas, during the tour at the San Miguel hotel.

The authorities together with the Single Tourism Authority, Rosy Salazar and the mayoress of Maturín, Ana Fuentes during the inauguration.

Ana Fuentes declared to the media present.

The journalist Derwis Castellanos together with the PDVSA team at the stand of the executive management of Oriente production.

