BURNING WITCHES

The Dark Tower

(Heavy Metal) Label: Napalm Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 05.05.2023

The Swedish high-flyers from BURNING WITCHES There really isn’t any time, because “The Dark Tower” has been their sixth album since 2017, which, despite the label change from Nuclear Blast to Napalm Records, is not quite two years after the strong “The Witch Of The North”. And here, too, pure Heavy Metal with a lot of variety is offered by the ladies from Switzerland.

The line-up has been stable again since singer Laura Guldenmond joined in 2019 and guitarist Larissa Ernst in 2020, and you can tell that from the new album, because it follows on almost seamlessly from its predecessors. Once again there is pure Heavy Metal with excursions in the direction of Power Metal and is stylistically based primarily in the 80s, but also looks back to the 70s, yet sounds timeless and suitable for a genre album in 2023.

Fat riffs with crisp beats and countless hooks are produced non-stop. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the fast rocking “Renegade”, which also has something to offer regardless of the title HAMMER FALL remembered, the “World On Fire”, which is somewhat reminiscent of German Power Metal JUDAS PRIEST‘Evil Witch’ or the intense ballad ‘Tomorrow’, the girls just know their craft. Despite numerous influences, you can hear the band’s very own charm anyway. Since “Hexenhammer”, this is primarily due to Laura’s fervent performance, who gives everything again and tries out numerous different voice lengths.

She also plays her voice skilfully in the somber and heavy-sounding title track, whereas in “Doomed To Die”, as in the furious opener “Unleash The Beast”, the thrashy side that characterizes the album, which probably isn’t by VO Pulver (BELT) and smear (DESTRUCTION) was produced, more shines through again. And the riffing in the epic “Into The Unknown” is even reminiscent AMON AMARTH. Heavy sounds and above all a lot of variety with the 13 tracks plus two solid cover songs are taken care of again!

Those who liked the predecessor will also like “The Dark Tower”. Even if there are no surprises, the Swiss offer pure Heavy Metal and a little more, and at a damn high level!

Tracklist „The Dark Tower“:

1. Rise Of Darkness

2. Unleash The Beast

3. Renegade

4. Evil Witch

5. World On Fire

6. Tomorrow

7. House Of Blood

8. The Dark Tower

9. Heart Of Ice

10. Arrow Of Time

11. Doomed To Die

12. Into The Unknown

13. The Lost Souls

14. Shot In The Dark (OZZY OSBOURNE)

15. I Wann Be Somebodey (W.A.S.P.)

Total playing time: 64:44

BURNING WITCHES – The Dark Tower LineUp: Laura Guldemond (Vocals) Romana Kalkuhl (Guitar) Larissa Ernst (Guitar) Jeanine Grob (Bass) Lara Frischknecht (Drums)

