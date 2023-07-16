Payment schedule for the week of Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21

The Considered will pay this week from Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21, 2023 to retirees, pensioners, Universal Child Allowance (AUH), Alimentar Program and other benefits.

The body chaired by Fernanda Raverta, which has already reported the payment schedule for all of Julywill deposit together with the assets the second installment of the reinforcement, which this month is 17 thousand pesos.

In July, retirees and pensioners of the minimum will receive 87,938 pesoswhich includes the bonus of 17 thousand pesos and the increase granted in June of almost 21 percent.

In parallel, Anses made official the new credit program that will allow retirees to access Loans up to $400,000.

Anses: payment to retirement and pensions that do not exceed the minimum

DNI ending in 5: Monday, July 17

DNI ending in 6: Tuesday, July 18

DNI ending in 7: Wednesday, July 19

DNI ending in 8: Thursday, July 20

DNI ending in 9: Friday June 21

Anses: payment to Universal Allowance per Child and Family Allowance per Child

DNI ending in 5: Monday, July 17

DNI ending in 6: Tuesday, July 18

DNI ending in 7: Wednesday, July 19

DNI ending in 8: Thursday, July 20

DNI ending in 9: Friday June 21

Anses: payment to Pregnancy Allowance

DNI ending in 5: Monday, July 17

DNI ending in 6: Tuesday, July 18

DNI ending in 7: Wednesday, July 19

DNI ending in 8: Thursday, July 20

DNI ending in 9: Friday June 21

Anses: payment to Allowance for Prenatal and Maternity

DNI ending in 6 and 7: Monday, July 17

DNI ending in 8 and 9: Tuesday, July 18

Anses: payment to Assignments Single Payment

All document completions: July 10 to August 10

Anses: payment to Family Allowances of Non-Contributory Pensions

All document completions: July 10 to August 10





