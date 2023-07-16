Payment schedule for the week of Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21

The Considered will pay this week from Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21, 2023 to retirees, pensioners, Universal Child Allowance (AUH), Alimentar Program and other benefits.
The body chaired by Fernanda Raverta, which has already reported the payment schedule for all of Julywill deposit together with the assets the second installment of the reinforcement, which this month is 17 thousand pesos.
In July, retirees and pensioners of the minimum will receive 87,938 pesoswhich includes the bonus of 17 thousand pesos and the increase granted in June of almost 21 percent.
In parallel, Anses made official the new credit program that will allow retirees to access Loans up to $400,000.
Anses: payment to retirement and pensions that do not exceed the minimum
DNI ending in 5: Monday, July 17
DNI ending in 6: Tuesday, July 18
DNI ending in 7: Wednesday, July 19
DNI ending in 8: Thursday, July 20
DNI ending in 9: Friday June 21
Anses: payment to Universal Allowance per Child and Family Allowance per Child
DNI ending in 5: Monday, July 17
DNI ending in 6: Tuesday, July 18
DNI ending in 7: Wednesday, July 19
DNI ending in 8: Thursday, July 20
DNI ending in 9: Friday June 21
Anses: payment to Pregnancy Allowance
DNI ending in 5: Monday, July 17
DNI ending in 6: Tuesday, July 18
DNI ending in 7: Wednesday, July 19
DNI ending in 8: Thursday, July 20
DNI ending in 9: Friday June 21
Anses: payment to Allowance for Prenatal and Maternity
DNI ending in 6 and 7: Monday, July 17
DNI ending in 8 and 9: Tuesday, July 18
Anses: payment to Assignments Single Payment
All document completions: July 10 to August 10
Anses: payment to Family Allowances of Non-Contributory Pensions
All document completions: July 10 to August 10