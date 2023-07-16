Morocco is ranked 38th in the world as the most powerful air force

Electronic science – agencies

An annual report issued by the “Global Fire Power” website, which specializes in military and logistical affairs, ranked Morocco 38th in the world for the largest military air fleets around the world (8 Arabs), with 250 aircraft.

The classification was based on a set of factors, including the number of fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft (helicopters) in all service categories (Air Force, Army Aviation, and Navy).

The types of aircraft included fighters, as well as numbers of trainers (basic and advanced), fixed-wing military transport aircraft, helicopters, and bombers.

At the Arab level, Egypt ranked first, and ranked eighth in the world, with 1,069 military aircraft, including 245 fighter/interceptors and 341 training aircraft.

According to the same source, Egypt also has two helicopter carriers, with 92 attack helicopters, which represents the seventh largest fleet of this type in the world.

Saudi Arabia ranked 12th in the world with 897 aircraft, the Emirates ranked 20th with 565 aircraft, and Algeria ranked 21st with 547 aircraft.

Syria ranked 29th with 453 aircraft, Iraq ranked 31st with 361 aircraft, Jordan ranked 37th with 256 aircraft, followed by Morocco with 250 aircraft.

