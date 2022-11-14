Between simulator and airplanes in flight

The flight school can count on 22 M-346 Advanced Jet Trainers (18 from the Air Force and 4 from Leonardo). Each year 80 pilots are trained in a center that guarantees up to 8,000 flight hours, the presence of 40 instructors, 2 Full Mission Simulators and 3 Flight Training Devices.

The exercises

The training activity takes place in an integrated simulation environment where real and virtual merge into a single operational scenario. Pilots on airplanes see on their visors what pilots on simulators see on their monitors on the ground. With the reproduction of complex scenarios up to 10 planes between friendly and enemy forces interacting as if they were all flying in the same sky.

For future fighter pilots, solo and in formation training flights, refueling missions in flight, maneuvered combat, applying advanced techniques and tactics to carry out the main missions of military flight, both in daytime and night flight activities. is guaranteed through the “Leonardo Cae Advanced Jet Training” joint venture

Collaborations with foreign states

An evolution for the Air Force that becomes, as underlined by the Chief of Staff Luca Giretti, a «flagship on the international scene». It is no coincidence that the new one, thanks to the new Ifts campus “aims to become the international reference for the training of military pilots relating to phase 4 of the training” syllabus “, the last, the most advanced, the one that prepares pilots to fly on front-line fighters ».

For some time now, the training model carried out at the Decimomannu base has been chosen by Qatar, Japan, Germany and Singapore.