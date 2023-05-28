Home » Filippo Magnini and Giorgia Palmas heroes: they chase and block a thief
by admin
She is an established showgirl, he is a former swimmer: Filippo Magnini and Giorgia Palmas they became heroes (by accident). A few days ago, in fact, they chased and blocked a woman who had tried to rob a tourist in the center of Milan. According to reports Milano Today “while they were having lunch in a restaurant in Corso Sempione they heard the screams of the victim, a 51-year-old French woman: at that point the couple set out on the trail of the pickpocketmanaging to block her at a short distance”. The woman, a 62-year-old Cuban citizen, was then investigated on the loose on charges of attempted theft.

