Do you have these figurines at home? Checks in every corner are worth up to 100 thousand euros

Playing cards from many years ago have become collector’s items. In recent years, some have had very high ratings!

The playing card collectors’ market is a lively and fascinating universe in which enthusiasts of all ages strive to find, trade and collect these precious cards. The cards with the most flourishing collecting market are probably those of Pokémon.

Il Pokémon card phenomenon started in the 90sas the video game of the same name and its franchise exploded in popularity around the world. Since then, these cards have taken on a Cult value for fans and collectorswith some rare pieces reaching unthinkable prices on the market.

This market is based on several factors, including the Pokémon’s rarity, condition, popularity, and demand from collectors.

How the notoriety of Pokémon cards was born

Create da Satoshi Tajiri and Ken Sugimori in the 90’s, the first Pokémon playing cards were released in Japan in October 1996. This set originally contained 102 cards and featured art by Ken Sugimori, Mitsuhiro Arita and Keiji Kinebuchi.

So far they have been printed over 40 billion cards and have become a highly sought-after collector’s item. Collectors are willing to spend a tidy sum on rare cards, and these are considered an investment.

The rarest cards can only be found in a limited number of packs, making them particularly coveted by collectors. Some considered rare were only produced in a few copies, such as those promos distributed only at certain events (like the famous “Mew card” on the occasion of the first Pokémon movie) or le official tournament winning cards.

The value of Pokémon cards today

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a huge resurgence in interest in Pokémon card collecting, perhaps due to the extra time available to collectors to organize their existing collection and make new purchases. This resurgence has certainly contributed to theirs investment option status.

While interest in Pokémon has slackened since the end of the pandemic, the cards are still popular today. As with any investment, it is advisable to diversify your card collection to ensure that its value is maintained.

In addition to the rarity, the state of conservation is another determining factor for their value. Cards in perfect condition, with no scratches, creases, or signs of wear, are generally more valuable. Collectors often look for those that have been stored properly, in protective cases or with cellophane, to ensure their preservation over time.

Also Pokémon’s popularity can affect its value. The most iconic and loved, such as Pikachu o Charizard, often fetch higher prices on the market. Demand from collectors and enthusiasts can drive up the prices of the most popular Pokémon.

The card market is a dynamic and ever-changing environment. New sets are released regularly, introducing new Pokémon and new game mechanics. These new launches can affect the value of older onesmaking some specimens more sought after or less desired.

Will Pokémon cards continue to increase in value?

Although Pokémon cards have steadily increased in value over the past few years, in many wonder if this value will continue to increase. The most likely answer to this question is yes, but it’s important to keep in mind that not all Pokémon cards are extremely valuable, some hold their value better than others.

Rare or discontinued cards are more likely to increase in value than the more common ones. Indeed, the longer you keep them, the more likely they are to increase in value.

For example, who kept those of the set “Gold Star“, especially Pokémon “Umbreon” e “Espeon“, could be holding an object from worth $22,000. And among the rare, this is one of the lowest ratings. The most expensive Pokémon card is the “Pikachu Illustrator“, sold for more than 5 million dollars in July 2021. It is the true holy grail of collecting those Pokémon since, according to experts, there is only one specimen.

Not only Pokémon: other cards with great value

Pokémon cards, clearly, are not the only ones to be protagonists of a collecting market. For example, many enthusiasts are always looking for rare cards from the world of Magic: The Gathering.

If you are a fan of the game, make sure you own the card”Alpha Black Lotus“. Its value is incredible, and not just because of the limited copies. A single specimen is said to have earned the owner la staggering number of 27 thousand euros.

Sports cards are also highly coveted by collectors, and not just those from the Panini album. Take for example Ted Williams card of 1954. The image of the batsman imprinted on a yellow background, complete with signature, can reach the figure of 50 thousand eurosgiving an idea of ​​its value.

And what about the card of one of the most famous faces of basketball? There Michael Jordan Fleer Rookie is the forbidden dream of many. The 1986-87 edition is a real memorabilia worth 100 thousand euros, as evidenced by the sale price of one of its specimens. But there is an even more precious card, perhaps the most expensive ever. It’s about Honor Wagner 1909-11 T206, a card that, for its owner, was a real investment. From its $2 million price tag in 2013, its sale value would soar to a whopping $2 million. 7.12 million euros.

