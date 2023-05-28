Blood on the streets: eight dead in a few hours

At least eight dead in four different road accidents, two in Umbria and one in Puglia and the other in Veneto. A 67-year-old man died in an accident that occurred last night along the SS 53 in Bolzano Vicentino, at the junction of the A31 Vicenza Nord tollbooth, in which the car in which he was traveling collided head-on with a other car.

Firefightersarrived from Vicenza, they secured the vehicles and extracted the driver from a Chevrolet Cruze, who was transferred to the hospital. Nothing to do instead for the driver of a Toyota Aygo, declared dead by the doctor. On the spot a patrol of the state police who diverted traffic and the carabinieri, who carried out the investigations of the accident. The rescue operations of the firefighters ended after about two hours.

Four young people died in the province of Perugia

In Puglia, the death toll from the very serious accident that took place along the state road 90, near Troia, in the Foggia area, is three dead. A car and two motorbikes were involved – according to what is learned. Carabinieri, firefighters and 118 health workers were on site.

Four young people, on the other hand, have died in the last few hours in two different road accidents occurred instead in the province of Perugia. The most serious accident took place in the early hours of Sunday on the Perugia-Bettolle motorway junction in Torricella di Magione where three of the four young people in a car died. The other accident shortly after midnight in Gubbio on state road 219 where the driver of the only car involved died.

There is also a girl not yet eighteen among the victims of the accident on the Perugia-Bettolle junction near Torricella di Magione. The identification of the three dead – all foreigners residing in Perugia – by the carabinieri was rather complex because the documents of the occupants of the car were not recovered and initially no one asked for information about them. In addition to the teenage girl, another young woman and a young man of the same age who was driving the small car died. Another foreigner more or less their age is instead hospitalized in Perugia subject to prognosis. Based on an initial reconstruction, it seems that the car with the four youngsters overtook another car and ended up off the road and into the ground below.

Talks about “a good boy dedicated to sport and well known in the city” the mayor of Gubbio Filippo Stirati speaking with the Ansa of the twenty-six year old who died in the night in a road accident. “I share with emotion the great pain of one of our family for the terrible loss of a young life” he adds. According to what was reported by TgR Rai from Umbria and from various sites, the young man worked as an electrician but was, as well as a ceraiolo, a motorcycle enthusiast with which he competed in the 12″ pet bike category. Even today he should have participated in a competition in the Marche region.