The photos show the true appearance of the singer, who looks very empowered by her physical appearance and dares to be sensual in each of her poses. Netizens have been fascinated by the attitude of the singer in the situation that, grateful but dissatisfied, revealed her feelings with the magazine.

The annoyance of Karol G with a recognized magazine:

According to the Colombian, the cover of GQ magazine, an American medium, this month’s cover did not represent her and despite showing her disagreement, it was not changed:

“I don’t even know where to start this message… Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that does NOT represent me. My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”he began by saying.

On the other hand, she stressed that although she felt honored to have been chosen for her central story this month, the edits made to the photograph caused her a lot of discomfort:

“I am grateful to opportunity magazine because I was very happy when they confirmed that I would be there, but despite making clear my disagreement with the number of edits they made to the photo, they did nothing about it, as if to see me well I needed all those changes,” he stated.