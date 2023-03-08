231 points conquered in the first MotoGP™ season, one podium, one pole position, the title of Rookie of the Year, many top ten placements and significant growth under the watchful eye of the Team Owner Valentino Rossi, of the Team Director Alessio Salucci e del Team Manager Pablo Nieto. An absolute level technical package that relies on Ducati, the 2022 world champion. Luca Marini, in his third season in MotoGP™, is ready to achieve ambitious goals after an excellent preseason together with Marco Bezzecchi who doesn’t hide away.