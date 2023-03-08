Home News Mooney VR46 Racing Team: the tenth season
News

Mooney VR46 Racing Team: the tenth season

by admin
Mooney VR46 Racing Team: the tenth season

231 points conquered in the first MotoGP™ season, one podium, one pole position, the title of Rookie of the Year, many top ten placements and significant growth under the watchful eye of the Team Owner Valentino Rossi, of the Team Director Alessio Salucci e del Team Manager Pablo Nieto. An absolute level technical package that relies on Ducati, the 2022 world champion. Luca Marini, in his third season in MotoGP™, is ready to achieve ambitious goals after an excellent preseason together with Marco Bezzecchi who doesn’t hide away.

See also  Ivrea, 300 in the square against the Green pass

You may also like

Havertz’s second chance helped Potter as well. Now...

Army recovered stolen cattle in rural area of...

Carabiniere shoots and kills the manager of a...

Who are the Illuminati? the sect that, for...

Laura Azul from ‘La Descarga’ broke down in...

Gold Futures Lower in Asian Session By Investing.com

“University and development, a necessary relationship”: Walter Fagoaga

Rey vallenato demands payment of prize to Accordion...

The new campaign by Oliver Peoples interprets the...

Prosecutor announces creation of national directorate of prison...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy