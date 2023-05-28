Celebration after Erdogan’s victory in the elections | Info

Erdogan’s supporters celebrated the election victory in front of the presidential palace.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared victory in the elections in Turkey, which will bring his rule into the third decade. Addressing his supporters, Erdogan said that the voters gave him the responsibility to rule for the next five years. “The only winner is Turkey”he said.

The election is considered one of Turkey’s most important ever, and the opposition believed it had a strong chance of ousting Erdogan after his popularity was hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

Erdogan supporters celebrate outside presidential palace.pic.twitter.com/UqehYJ0xx2 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex)May 28, 2023

Supporters gathered in front of his residence in Istanbul, a as you can see in the video, a huge number of people gathered. Also across Turkey, citizens are celebrating Erdogan’s victory in the second round.

Erdogan’s supporters who gathered outside his residence in Istanbul chanted “Allahu Akbar” or “God is greatest”. “I expect everything to get better,” said Nisa, 28, a woman wearing a headscarf and ribbon with Erdogan’s name on it. Another Erdogan supporter said he would Turkey to strengthen with him in power for another five years, Turkish media reports.

“There are questions, problems in every country around the world, in European countries… With strong leadership, we will overcome Turkey’s problems,” said Mert (39), who came to celebrate Erdogan’s victory with his son.

