Film Group Holds Economic Analysis Conference for the First Half of 2022



recentlyheld by Jiaxing Film Group Co., Ltd.In the first half of 2022, the economic analysis meeting will summarize the operating data of each department and the completion of key tasks in the first half of the year, analyze the severe situation facing the current film market, and arrange and deploy the operating goals and tasks of the subordinate studios and the work plans of the departments in the second half of the year. The group company Deputy managers of various departments and above attended the meeting, and Wang Chunyan, member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of Jiaxing Culture, Radio, Film and Tourism Bureau, and Li Dajun, director of the Bureau’s Accounting Center, were invited to the meeting for guidance.

At the meeting, the person in charge of the group’s studios made a comprehensive analysis and summary of the work operation, operating income and film market environment in the first half of the year, and made plans and arrangements for the next half-year work.

Affected by the epidemic in the first half of this year, various cinemas have been closed for nearlyIn 60 days, under the influence of the overall environment, people’s movie viewing habits and consumption habits have changed, resulting in fluctuating movie schedules, continued sluggish movie market, and heavy movie business. In the first half of the year, the group company’s overall operating data, movie attendance, group business, and total profit all decreased compared with the same period.

Zhang Zhichun, chairman and general manager of the group company, pointed out in the summary of the meeting that in the context of the normalization of the epidemic, although the film schedule is unstable and the market competition is fierce, we still need to be confident, recognize the situation, unite and unify our thoughts. Adhere to the market orientation, keep the bottom line of safety, benchmark the advanced peers, clarify the gap, face the gap, and come up with targeted measures and methods in the operation of theaters. Scientifically adapt to changes, take the initiative to change, and effectively complete the goals and tasks assigned by the Culture and Tourism Bureau in the second half of the year.

After listening to relevant reports, Wang Chunyan, member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Film and Television, fully affirmed the efforts and achievements of the group company in the first half of the year, and pointed out that in the past two years, the film market has experienced many unfavorable situations. Under the operating conditions, at the trough of development, the group company should seek development opportunities in the analysis of the situation and challenges, make scientific judgments, make bold innovations, and be targeted. Reduce costs and increase efficiency, and carry out diversified operations under the focus on the development of the main business; 3. The whole company needs to work together to stimulate the vitality of the enterprise, carry forward the spirit of enterprise, work hard, strengthen the construction of the talent team, and continuously enhance the comprehensive development of the enterprise strength.

at last,As the theme of this conference“Know the past and learn from the past, go against the trend”,usneedBuild confidence and face difficulties,Focus on the key points of work, break through difficulties in operation, method innovation points, and characteristics of marketing exhibitions,Efforts to make up for the losses caused by the epidemicGroup companyyear-round economyupdevelop. As a state-owned enterprise, we need to undertake social responsibilities, care for the health of our employees, and work with our employees to tide over the difficulties.