The Municipal Bureau held a symposium to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the army



On the morning of August 1, Jiaxing Municipal Market Supervision Bureau held a symposium on the theme of “Retirement does not fade, posts make new contributions” for retired soldiers in the city’s system.

In the early stage, after extensive mobilization, application and recommendation, and comprehensive review, the 30 selected “most beautiful retired soldiers” were commended. At the symposium, Zhu Weiqiang, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Municipal Bureau, presented honorary certificates and congratulated the representatives of the “Most Beautiful Retired Soldiers”. The representatives exchanged speeches on their respective military experience and work perception. They all said that they will continue to carry forward the excellent work style of the people’s army, pioneer and innovate at a new starting point, forge ahead, and make great achievements in their own positions.

At the meeting, Zhu Weiqiang put forward three hopes: First, we must build a solid foundation of faith and maintain the true character of a soldier forever. It is necessary to strengthen ideals and beliefs, effectively establish the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”. We must continue to carry forward the fine work style of our army, maintain the excellent moral character of the soldiers forever, and strive to write a new chapter in the cause of market supervision. The second is to maintain the attitude of struggle, dedication and dedication. It is necessary to fully understand the new standards and new requirements for market supervision work, and be dedicated, dedicated and hardworking on the market supervision front. Consciously benchmark the “Two Firsts”, strive for the “Two Firsts”, and actively contribute to the development of market supervision. The third is to establish a brave ambition and make new contributions on the new journey. We should take the military experience as the precious wealth and spiritual power of life, and continue to add brilliance to the August 1st Army Flag in our respective jobs with a more dedicated spirit, a more rigorous style of work, and a more high-spirited fighting spirit, and add luster to the cause of market supervision.