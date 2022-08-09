Finance and Economics Morning Shuttle丨Four departments: By 2025, the innovation capability of the home furnishing industry will be significantly enhanced to establish 500 smart home experience centersFly into the homes of ordinary people

Four departments: by 2025, the innovation capacity of the home furnishing industry will be significantly enhanced

The General Office of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the General Office of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the General Office of the Ministry of Commerce, and the General Office of the State Administration for Market Regulation issued a notice on the issuance of an action plan to promote the high-quality development of the home furnishing industry. By 2025, the innovation capability of the home furnishing industry will be significantly enhanced , the supply of high-quality products has increased significantly, and a higher-level virtuous circle in which supply creates demand and demand drives supply has initially formed. Cultivate innovation platforms such as manufacturing innovation centers and digital transformation promotion centers in household appliances, lighting appliances and other industries. The integration level of industrialization and industrialization in key industries has reached 65%, and a number of 5G fully connected factories, intelligent manufacturing demonstration factories and excellent application scenarios have been cultivated. The proportion of personalized customization such as reverse customization, whole-house customization, and scene-based integrated customization has steadily increased, the supply of green, smart, and healthy products has increased significantly, and the development of new formats such as smart homes has accelerated. In the home furnishing industry, cultivate about 50 well-known brands and 10 home furnishing ecological brands, promote a batch of excellent products, establish 500 smart home experience centers, cultivate 15 high-level characteristic industrial clusters, and promote the quality consumption of home furnishing brands with high-quality supply.

The Ministry of Transport solicits public comments on the “Guidelines for Transportation Safety Services for Autonomous Vehicles (Trial)” (Draft for Comment)

The Ministry of Transport has publicly solicited opinions on the “Guidelines for Transportation Safety Services for Autonomous Vehicles (Trial)” (Draft for Comment), which proposes that autonomous vehicles engaged in transportation operations should be insured with compulsory motor vehicle traffic accident liability insurance, safety production liability insurance and Motor vehicle third party liability insurance with an insurance amount of not less than 5 million yuan.

30 billion Hong Kong dollars big red envelope!Hong Kong issues second wave of consumer vouchers, benefiting 6.36 million people

On August 7, Hong Kong stated that there have been six stored-value facility operators that have issued the first phase of the 2022 Phase II Consumer Voucher Scheme to about 6.36 million eligible citizens. Have you ever been issued a first-stage consumption coupon with a value of HK$2,000 or HK$3,000? These citizens will receive relevant SMS or app push notifications one after another from now on.

Price adjustment for multiple shared bicycles: The price of a single ride for Hello starts from 2 yuan, and Meituan adjusts the original price of the Changqi card

Since this year, there has been a trend of price adjustment in the shared bicycle industry. In January this year, Hello announced that the 7-day card will be increased to 15 yuan, the 30-day card to 35 yuan, and the 90-day card to 90 yuan. Hellobike said that the price increase was due to the increase in hardware and operation and maintenance costs. After the recent price adjustment of the Meituan Bicycle Changqi Card without a discount, the price of the Hello Bicycle Riding Card is the same. Many netizens said that the starting price of Hello bicycles has been increased from 1.5 yuan per half hour to 2 yuan per half hour. At present, the price of a single ride in Shenyang, Changsha, Foshan, Mianyang, Zhuhai and other cities has come into effect.

New stock issuance and listing

August 91 new stock listed

Decoli

3 new shares subscription

Dingjide subscription code 732255 issued 33.37 million shares online issuance of 13.35 million shares subscription limit of 13,000 shares issue price of 21.88 yuan

Bona Films Subscription Code 001330 Issue 274.90 million shares Online issue 82.47 million shares Subscription limit 82,000 shares Issue price 5.03 yuan

Nongshim Technology Subscription Code 001231 Issuance of 25 million shares Online issuance of 10 million shares Subscription limit of 10,000 shares Issue price 17.77 yuan

Dividends increase

688366Haohai Biotechnology

Dividend transfer to increase ex-rights and ex-dividend day 10 distributions of 7.00 yuan (tax included, 6.30 yuan after tax deduction)

688285High Speed ​​Rail Electric

Dividends are transferred to increase the equity registration day for 10 distributions of 0.94 yuan (tax included, 0.846 yuan after tax deduction)

603893Rockchip

8.50 yuan per 10 distributions (tax included, 7.65 yuan after tax deduction)

603127Zhaoyan New Drug

Dividends are transferred to increase the share price of 3.60 yuan (tax included, 3.24 yuan after tax deduction)

601908Beijing Express

Dividends are converted into equity registration date of 10 distributions of 0.60 yuan (tax included, 0.54 yuan after tax deduction)

601336New China Insurance

Dividends will be transferred to shareholdings of 14.40 yuan per 10 distributions on the registration date (tax included, 12.96 yuan after tax deduction)

600783Luxin Venture Capital

Dividends will be transferred to increase equity registration for 10 distributions of 2.10 yuan (tax included, 1.89 yuan after tax deduction)

600386Beiba Media

Dividends will be increased to 0.80 yuan per 10 distributions on the distribution day (tax included, 0.72 yuan after tax deduction)

600278Eastern Entrepreneurship

Dividend transfer to increase ex-rights and ex-dividend day 10 distributions of 1.30 yuan (tax included, 1.17 yuan after tax deduction)

600197Elite

Dividends will be increased to 4.10 yuan per 10 distributions on the distribution day (tax included, 3.69 yuan after tax deduction)

300788CITIC Publishing

Dividends are converted into equity registration date of 10 distributions of 5.08 yuan (tax included, 4.572 yuan after tax deduction)

002636Kim Angukki

Dividend transfer to increase ex-rights and ex-dividend day 10 distributions of 0.85 yuan (tax included, 0.765 yuan after tax deduction)

000681Visual China

Dividends will be increased to 0.22 yuan per 10 distributions on the distribution day (tax included, 0.198 yuan after tax deduction)

Important announcements of listed companies

Zhongheng Design: Net profit in the first half of the year decreased by 8.56% year-on-year, and 10 distributions of 2.5 yuan are planned

Ronglian Technology: Shareholder Wang Donghui plans to reduce his holdings by no more than 2%

Yunnan Copper: The application for non-public offering of shares was reviewed and approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission

Wen’s Shares: Revenue from pork sales in July increased by 35.75% month-on-month

Tianyu Co., Ltd.: The company’s new technology for APIs obtained CEP certificate

*ST stars: The company’s control is planned to change

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals: FDA Approves Phase I Clinical Trials of GZR4

Minhe Co., Ltd.: In July, the income of commercial generation chicken seedlings was 36.32 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 30%

Xinmin Evening News reporter Yang Shuo