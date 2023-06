10xDNA fund by Frank Thelen: is the harsh criticism justified? (STRG_F Doc)

How is the 10xDNA fund structured and what statements have been made in connection with the fund?

What are the two biggest points of criticism and what to make of this criticism?

Enjoy today’s podcast episode.

Get my best investment tips in your mailbox every week:

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook