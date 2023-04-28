Home » Financial education about the stock market and the economy : Buy US Treasury bonds: Earn 4% per year with short-dated US Treasury bonds! Is it worth it?
Business

Financial education about the stock market and the economy : Buy US Treasury bonds: Earn 4% per year with short-dated US Treasury bonds! Is it worth it?

by admin

Buying US government bonds: is it worth it?

The turnaround in interest rates in the USA has caused bond yields to rise sharply within a short period of time.

Annual yields of over 4% can now be earned on short-dated US government bonds.

In this episode we discuss the background.

Get my best investment tips in your mailbox every week (since 2014):

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)

See also  Zhu Hong, senior statistician of the Industrial Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, interprets the profit data of industrial enterprises

You may also like

Improve consumption conditions and enhance consumption stamina (go...

Search engine optimization: in-house SEO or SEO agency?

Eni, in the first quarter adjusted pre-tax profit...

U.S. Q1 GDP Highlights: Recession Can Wait –...

EU debt rules inhibit investments in climate protection...

Eni, in the first quarter adjusted pre-tax profit...

Sara Assicurazioni: net profit of 50.9 million euro

Amazon increases sales and profits surprisingly significantly

Mazda extends warranty to six years and eight...

Drei celebrates its 20th anniversary with a birthday...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy