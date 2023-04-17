Financial education about the stock market and the economy: buying Swiss government bonds: parking money in a crisis-proof and inflation-proof manner? Is it worth it?

The Swiss franc is viewed by many investors as a safe haven.

In Switzerland, the turnaround in interest rates was initiated in June 2022.

Negative interest rates are now a thing of the past.

At the same time, inflation in Switzerland is significantly lower than in the euro zone or in the USA.

Buying Swiss government bonds: is it worth it?

Enjoy today’s podcast episode.

Get my best investment tips in your mailbox every week (since 2014):

Free weekly investment tips (every Sunday)

Learn how to manage your money successfully on your own at a money education seminar:

Money education seminar