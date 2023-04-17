Financial education about the stock market and the economy: buying Swiss government bonds: parking money in a crisis-proof and inflation-proof manner? Is it worth it?

13
The Swiss franc is viewed by many investors as a safe haven.
In Switzerland, the turnaround in interest rates was initiated in June 2022.
Negative interest rates are now a thing of the past.
At the same time, inflation in Switzerland is significantly lower than in the euro zone or in the USA.
Buying Swiss government bonds: is it worth it?
Enjoy today’s podcast episode.
